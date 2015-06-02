Tech. Sgt. Franklin Sides, NCO in charge of structures from the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron, teaches FTAC students on Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Feb. 6, 2015. As a victim’s advocate for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, Sides teaches Airmen about the differences in restricted and unrestricted reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 15:03
|Photo ID:
|3133675
|VIRIN:
|150206-F-DN236-009
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|500.38 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FTAC: An Airman’s first experience [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
FTAC: An Airman’s first experience
LEAVE A COMMENT