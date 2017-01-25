Airman 1st Class Teresa Springer, 23d Component Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, drops nuts and bolts into a plastic baggie while dissembling a TF-34 engine used in A-10C Thunderbolt lls, Jan. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Airmen from the propulsion flight are responsible for breaking down, refurbishing and repairing TF-34 engines to replace ones currently in use in A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 12:14 Photo ID: 3133196 VIRIN: 170125-F-EJ242-2060 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.64 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMS aims to raise the bar [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.