Airman Robert Pauley-Coiner, 23d Component Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, reaches into a TF-34 engine used in A-10C Thunderbolt lls, Jan. 25, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Approximately 20 Airmen of all ranks participated in a Continuous Process Improvement event where they brainstorm better ways to conduct maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 12:14
|Photo ID:
|3133193
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-EJ242-2050
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMS aims to raise the bar [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
