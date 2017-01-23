(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMS aims to raise the bar

    CMS aims to raise the bar

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Representatives from Air Combat Command discuss every step to disassembling, repairing and reassembling the TF-34 engine used in A-10C Thunderbolt lls, Jan. 23, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., during a Continuous Process Improvement event. After systematically breaking down every step, members provided ideas to potentially make the processes more efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3133190
    VIRIN: 170123-F-EJ242-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMS aims to raise the bar, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

