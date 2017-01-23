Representatives from Air Combat Command discuss every step to disassembling, repairing and reassembling the TF-34 engine used in A-10C Thunderbolt lls, Jan. 23, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., during a Continuous Process Improvement event. After systematically breaking down every step, members provided ideas to potentially make the processes more efficient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 12:14
|Photo ID:
|3133190
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-EJ242-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMS aims to raise the bar [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
