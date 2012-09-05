(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Good bye and good luck [Image 1 of 25]

    Good bye and good luck

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Senior Airman Deonte Spann, 345th Maintenance, walks his two oldest sons, Deon and Catrell, out to see the C-130J aircraft he will board for deployment to Southwest Asia. The 345th Airlift Squadron "Golden Eagles" deployed May 9, one year ahead of schedule as they reached their full operation capability earlier than required. The 345th AS will be the lead squadron in the Total Force Integration effort with their Reserve squadron counterparts, the 815th AS "Flying Jennies." (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Maj. Heather Newcomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2012
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3133073
    VIRIN: 120509-F-JT591-007
    Resolution: 3569x2832
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good bye and good luck [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

