Good bye and good luck

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 05.09.2012 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Lilly Vogel holds her dolly with her daddy's photo as she and other 345th Airlift Squadron family members await the departure of their loved ones. Lilly's dad, Staff Sgt. Andrew Vogel, and approximately 50 members of the 345th AS and 815th AS deployed May 9 to support contingency operations in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)