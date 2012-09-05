Lilly Vogel holds her dolly with her daddy's photo as she and other 345th Airlift Squadron family members await the departure of their loved ones. Lilly's dad, Staff Sgt. Andrew Vogel, and approximately 50 members of the 345th AS and 815th AS deployed May 9 to support contingency operations in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)
|05.09.2012
|01.31.2017 11:54
|3133058
|120509-F-JT591-003
|1500x2329
|2.85 MB
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
This work, Good bye and good luck [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
