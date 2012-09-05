Good bye and good luck

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 05.09.2012 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Staff Sgt. Andrew Vogel, 345th Airlift Squadron, holds his daughter Lilly's hand before he leaves for deployment to Southwest Asia. The 345th Airlift Squadron "Golden Eagles" deployed May 9, one year ahead of schedule as they reached their full operation capability earlier than required. The 345th AS will be the lead squadron in the Total Force Integration effort with their Reserve squadron counterparts, the 815th AS "Flying Jennies." (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)