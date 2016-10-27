(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses [Image 3 of 3]

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Students in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course practice vehicle recovery Oct. 27, 2016, at the Vehicle Recovery Site on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The course trains Soldiers to operate and maintain recovery vehicles and to use standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. The course also was a major training events on post for fiscal year 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:24
    Photo ID: 3132692
    VIRIN: 161027-A-OK556-398
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses [Image 1 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses
    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses
    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT