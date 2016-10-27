Students in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course practice vehicle recovery Oct. 27, 2016, at the Vehicle Recovery Site on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The course trains Soldiers to operate and maintain recovery vehicles and to use standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. The course also was a major training events on post for fiscal year 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 10.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US This work, 2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.