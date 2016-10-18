(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Infantry Battalion, which is part of the 181st Infantry Brigade, maneuver through obstacles Oct. 18 on the Fort McCoy Leadership Reaction Course. The Leadership Reaction Course is designed to provide students the opportunity to observe strengths and weaknesses of others during a team operation and help develop individuals as leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:24
    Photo ID: 3132695
    VIRIN: 161018-A-OK556-5926
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses [Image 1 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses
    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses
    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

    • LEAVE A COMMENT