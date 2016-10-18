2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Infantry Battalion, which is part of the 181st Infantry Brigade, maneuver through obstacles Oct. 18 on the Fort McCoy Leadership Reaction Course. The Leadership Reaction Course is designed to provide students the opportunity to observe strengths and weaknesses of others during a team operation and help develop individuals as leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

