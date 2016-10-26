2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses

Sgt. 1st Class Dunny Bailey and Master Sgt. Jack O’Brien, both instructors supporting the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, check teaching material while completing a program-of-instruction review Oct. 26 of the 89B Ammunition Specialist Course taught by the battalion. During fiscal year 2017, the battalion will see an increase in number of students training at Fort McCoy as the unit adds an Advanced Leadership Course, Senior Leadership Course, and other courses to its curriculum. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

