Cold weather survival training

Members of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage experience the effects of an aircraft crash in the water in a portable airframe escape traininer at Learn to Return Training Systems in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2017. The members learned techniques for escapting both stable and submerged airframes. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Dopp.

