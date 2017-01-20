Members of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage experience the effects of an aircraft crash in the water in a portable airframe escape traininer at Learn to Return Training Systems in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2017. The members learned techniques for escapting both stable and submerged airframes. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Dopp.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3130818
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-G0217-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold weather survival training [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
