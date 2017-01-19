Members of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage make boots out of airplane seat cushions around a fire they made as part of cold weather survival training in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2017. The members learned different techniques for starting a fire from Learn to Return instructors. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Dopp.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3130815
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-G0217-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cold weather survival training [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
