Members of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage huddle around a fire they made as part of cold weather survival training in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2017. The members learned different techniques for starting a fire from Learn to Return instructors. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Dopp.

