    Cold weather survival training [Image 3 of 4]

    Cold weather survival training

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Members of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage huddle around a fire they made as part of cold weather survival training in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2017. The members learned different techniques for starting a fire from Learn to Return instructors. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Dopp.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold weather survival training [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

