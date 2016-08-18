SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Over 120 U.S. Army-Pacific Soldiers stand ready to receive the German Army Forces Proficiency Badge Aug. 18, on Hamilton Field, here, after competing in the three-day competition hosted by the 303rd Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

Date Taken: 08.18.2016 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US This work, USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr, by SSG Taresha Hill