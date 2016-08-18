(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr [Image 1 of 4]

    USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Over 120 U.S. Army-Pacific Soldiers stand ready to receive the German Army Forces Proficiency Badge Aug. 18, on Hamilton Field, here, after competing in the three-day competition hosted by the 303rd Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:56
    Photo ID: 3130471
    VIRIN: 160818-A-CD129-003
    Resolution: 5904x3412
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    usarpac

