SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Over 120 U.S. Army-Pacific Soldiers stand ready to receive the German Army Forces Proficiency Badge Aug. 18, on Hamilton Field, here, after competing in the three-day competition hosted by the 303rd Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.
This work, USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
