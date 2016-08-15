SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- U.S. Army-Pacific Soldiers dive into a pool while in their combat uniforms during the German Army Forces Proficiency Badge competition hosted by the 303rd Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, held Aug. 15-17, here.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:55
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr
