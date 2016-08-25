USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS − Over 120 Soldiers from nine different subordinate commands under U.S. Army-Pacific earned the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge after completing several timed, athletic and military events Aug. 15-17, here.



The 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, hosted the three-day event, with over 200 Soldiers competing for the coveted badge.



The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany and is one of the three German devices authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform.



The competition consists of five timed athletic and military events, with three different levels to earn a bronze, silver or gold badge.



Soldiers competing for the badge must complete a fitness test, a 100-meter swim in combat uniform, pistol marksmanship, a 7.5 mile march carrying a 33-pound rucksack, Nuclear Biological and Chemical proficiency and combat lifesaving skills.



However, for many of the Pacific Soldiers it was sink or swim on the first day, with over 100 Soldiers being eliminated during the 100-meter swim.



"The swim was the biggest drop out for the Soldiers," said 2nd Lt. Emily Russell, the officer in charge of the event, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 303rd EOD Bn. "They really underestimated it."



Hauptfeldwebel (which means sergeant major) Ronald Schiller, liaison, Combined Arms Support Command, was thrilled for the opportunity to oversee the competition. Despite the constant traveling, usually every month to various military installations all over the world, Schiller said he would not trade the nearly 30 years he has had overseeing the competition for anything.



"I've been doing this my whole army career," said Schiller. "It's a good feeling to be able to work and train with Soldiers. I love it."



While he has nearly 30 years of experience overseeing the competition, Schiller said this was the first time he has been involved with so many participants.

For Russell who wanted max participation for the competition, she said she could not have pulled the three-day event off without having the support of her noncommissioned officers.



"It was a big eye-opener and learning experience as a young lieutenant," said Russell. "I could not have done it without my NCOs."



Out of the 200 Soldiers who began the competition, a total of 129 earned the badge with only 16 earning gold, 68 earning silver and 45earning bronze.



Schiller said for those Soldiers who didn't earn the badge, to keep trying.



"Keep going and keep reaching for that next goal," he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2016 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:56 Story ID: 221887 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Soldiers go for gold, earn Bundeswehr, by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.