    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored

    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2016

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A memorial to 12 Marines stands on the tarmac of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ahead of services Jan. 22, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored
    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored
    Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii

    TAGS

    USCG
    memorial
    Hawaii
    IIIMEF
    Pacific Marines
    Marien Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay
    PrayforPegasus
    USCMC

