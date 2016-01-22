A memorial to 12 Marines stands on the tarmac of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ahead of services Jan. 22, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:57
|Photo ID:
|3130450
|VIRIN:
|160122-G-IA651-002
|Resolution:
|1800x439
|Size:
|866.53 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
