U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored

A memorial to 12 Marines stands on the tarmac of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ahead of services Jan. 22, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.

