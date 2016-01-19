(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii

    Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2016

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Capt. Jim Jenkins, chief of staff, Coast Guard 14th District, briefs the media and the public on the suspension of the search for 12 Marines involved in a training accident off Hawaii's North Shore while at U.S. Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:56
    Photo ID: 3130448
    VIRIN: 160119-G-IA651-001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored
    U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii honored
    Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii

    TAGS

    USCG
    memorial
    Hawaii
    IIIMEF
    Pacific Marines
    Marien Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay
    PrayforPegasus
    USCMC

