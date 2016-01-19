Capt. Jim Jenkins, chief of staff, Coast Guard 14th District, briefs the media and the public on the suspension of the search for 12 Marines involved in a training accident off Hawaii's North Shore while at U.S. Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:56
|Photo ID:
|3130448
|VIRIN:
|160119-G-IA651-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
