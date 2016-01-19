Capt. Jim Jenkins, chief of staff, Coast Guard 14th District, briefs the media and the public on the suspension of the search for 12 Marines involved in a training accident off Hawaii's North Shore while at U.S. Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2016. Two Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters collided during training off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii, Jan. 14, prompting a multi-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard with partner services and agencies assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2016 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:56 Photo ID: 3130448 VIRIN: 160119-G-IA651-001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 2.09 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for U.S. Marines lost in training accident off Hawaii [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.