170130-N-YC845-012

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 30, 2017) Landing Craft, Utility 1657, from Naval Beach Group 2, conducts a stern gate marriage with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is currently in port preparing for an upcoming planned deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:01 Photo ID: 3130090 VIRIN: 170130-N-YC845-012 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stern Gate Marriage [Image 1 of 14], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.