    Stern Gate Marriage [Image 6 of 14]

    Stern Gate Marriage

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170130-N-YC845-006
    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 30, 2017) An amphibious assault vehicle loads aboard Landing Craft, Utility 1655, from Naval Beach Group 2, during a stern gate marriage with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is currently in port preparing for an upcoming planned deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:02
    Photo ID: 3130083
    VIRIN: 170130-N-YC845-006
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stern Gate Marriage [Image 1 of 14], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bataan
    marriage
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHD
    NBG2

