NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 30, 2017) An Humvee attached to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) departs the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is currently in port preparing for an upcoming planned deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)
|01.30.2017
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Departing [Image 1 of 14], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
