Senior Airman Nick Monroe, 92nd Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection support section journeyman, conducts daily bench stock program duties Jan. 20, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. With thousands of individual fasteners in hundreds of variations, the process of updating bench stock inventory could take eight hours and since receiving the RoboCrib, the process has been reduced to less than 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

