    Bench stock [Image 1 of 3]

    Bench stock

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Nick Monroe, 92nd Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection support section journeyman, conducts daily bench stock program duties Jan. 20, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. With thousands of individual fasteners in hundreds of variations, the process of updating bench stock inventory could take eight hours and since receiving the RoboCrib, the process has been reduced to less than 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:11
    Photo ID: 3129882
    VIRIN: 170120-F-DL164-024
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bench stock [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bench stock
    Nuts and bolts
    RoboCrib

    Chips. Candy bars. Nuts and bolts?

