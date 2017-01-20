Senior Airman Paul Brockbank, 92nd Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection journeyman, searches for a fastener using the 92nd MXS PE support section RoboCrib Jan. 20, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The RoboCrib currently holds more than 100 different types of fasteners and has the potential to hold nearly every piece of bench stock within the 92nd MXS PE support section’s inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

