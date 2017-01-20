Nuts and bolts

Senior Airman Paul Brockbank, 92nd Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection journeyman, removes a bin containing his desired fastener from the RoboCrib Jan. 20, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The RoboCrib maintains a digital catalog with images of every type of fastener. After selecting the desired product, the Airman then removes the desired amount and returns the bin. The RoboCrib then updates inventory automatically based on the new weight. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

