Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, speaks to attendees at a Strong Bonds event Jan. 29 in Baltimore, Maryland. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 11:07
|Photo ID:
|3129875
|VIRIN:
|170129-A-GJ885-011
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve command holds Strong Bonds event in the birthplace of the national anthem [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
