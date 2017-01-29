Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, speaks to attendees at a Strong Bonds event Jan. 29 in Baltimore, Maryland. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:07 Photo ID: 3129875 VIRIN: 170129-A-GJ885-011 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.7 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve command holds Strong Bonds event in the birthplace of the national anthem [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.