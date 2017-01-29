(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve command holds Strong Bonds event in the birthplace of the national anthem

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Spouses write down their answers during the ‘Newlywed Game’ as part of a 99th Regional Support Command Strong Bonds event Jan. 27-29 in Baltimore, Maryland. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:07
    Photo ID: 3129874
    VIRIN: 170129-A-GJ885-010
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    This work, Army Reserve command holds Strong Bonds event in the birthplace of the national anthem [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Strong Bonds
    resiliency
    Army Reserve
    education
    readiness
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    chaplain
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    SGT Russell Toof
    skills training

