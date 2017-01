Army Reserve command holds Strong Bonds event in the birthplace of the national anthem

Retired Master Sgt. Ruthie Cain teaches singles during a 99th Regional Support Command Strong Bonds event Jan. 27-29 in Baltimore, Maryland. Cain recently retired from the U.S. Army Reserve, with her last assignment being with the 99th Regional Support Command’s Chaplain Office. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

