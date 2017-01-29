(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170130-N-XT039-181 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brittany Parker (right), from Carthage, Texas, under instruction of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Alan Linton, from Camden, N.J., directs Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 21, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, into the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during the ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

