170130-N-WF272-213 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 21, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, embarks amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during the ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 02:50 Photo ID: 3129524 VIRIN: 170130-N-WF272-213 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.