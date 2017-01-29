NBU 7 LCAC embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170130-N-XT039-172 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brittany Parker (right), from Carthage, Texas, under instruction of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Alan Linton, from Camden, N.J., directs Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 21, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, into the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during the ship's departure from Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

