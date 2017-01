A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg and a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office marine unit maintain a safety zone during the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Invasion in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Coast Guard partnered with multiple local agencies to ensure the safety and security of boaters during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 20:49 Photo ID: 3128942 VIRIN: 170128-G-RD053-1054 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.74 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gasparilla 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.