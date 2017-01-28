A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew from Station Sand Key, Florida, prepares to set a safety zone before the annual Gasparilla boat parade in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Coast Guard partnered with multiple local agencies to ensure the safety and security of boaters during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 20:49
|Photo ID:
|3128939
|VIRIN:
|170128-G-RD093-044
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.5 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gasparilla 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT