    Gasparilla 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    Gasparilla 2017

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flies over the Gasparilla barge, Jose Gaspar, during the annual Gasparilla boat parade in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Coast Guard partnered with multiple local agencies to ensure the safety and security of boaters during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 20:49
    Photo ID: 3128937
    VIRIN: 170128-G-RD093-074
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.18 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gasparilla 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Tampa
    Gasparilla
    pirate invasion

