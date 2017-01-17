(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service members at Camp Arifjan get training to save lives [Image 1 of 5]

    Service members at Camp Arifjan get training to save lives

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Leon 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle D. Lane, of Area Support Group - Kuwait, demonstrates to students the proper way to apply pressure to the leg when putting on a tourniquet during a combat life saver course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2017. The course is designed to provide non-medical Soldiers the knowledge they need to provide emergency medical care on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)

    sustainment
    New York
    Tourniquet
    CLS
    Combat Life Saver
    Medic
    Training
    National Guard
    New York Army National Guard
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    Harlem Hell Fighters
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Operation Spartan Shield

