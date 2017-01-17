Joseph Ingignoli demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet above the elbow on U.S. Army Capt. Jesse Fu, of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, during a combat life saver course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2017. The course is designed to provide non-medical Soldiers the knowledge they need to provide emergency medical care on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 09:01
|Photo ID:
|3128472
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-FU372-081
|Resolution:
|1400x933
|Size:
|728.92 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|HARLEM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
This work, Service members at Camp Arifjan get training to save lives [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Cesar Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
