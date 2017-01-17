Service members at Camp Arifjan get training to save lives

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John L. Wellington demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet on Sgt. Tanesha Edwards, both of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, during a combat life saver course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 17, 2017. The course is designed to provide non-medical Soldiers the knowledge they need to provide emergency medical care on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)

