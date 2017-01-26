(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR. [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.

    QATAR

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Area Support Group Qatar Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Dinker placing a catheter in Nico’s leg after he is given a sedative. The catheter is in place to provide to an antibiotic during the surgery to combat infection and to push fluids to Nico throughout the surgery. (Photo by James Summers, /Released)

