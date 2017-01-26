Spc. Dinker placing a catheter in Nico’s leg after he is given a sedative. The catheter is in place to provide to an antibiotic during the surgery to combat infection and to push fluids to Nico throughout the surgery. (Photo by James Summers, /Released)
This work, Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR. [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
