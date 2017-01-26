Capt. McElroy shaves Nico’s surgical site to ensure that his neuter surgery doesn’t become contaminated with air and other debris. Which could cause an infection and lead to a longer recovery process for Nico. (Photo by James Summers, /Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 02:20
|Photo ID:
|3128366
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-AS123-003
|Resolution:
|270x180
|Size:
|20.14 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR. [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
