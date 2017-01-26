(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR. [Image 3 of 4]

    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.

    QATAR

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Area Support Group Qatar Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Melody McElroy, Officer in Charge Qatar Veterinary Services, 195th Medical Detachment along with Sgt. Roberts and Spc. Dinger placing a breathing tube down MWD Nico’s throat to ensure he receives enough oxygen during his surgery. (Photo by James Summers, /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 02:20
    Photo ID: 3128365
    VIRIN: 170126-A-AS123-002
    Resolution: 252x168
    Size: 18.53 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR. [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.
    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.
    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.
    Army Vets are making cuts to save the lives of animals in the AOR.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT