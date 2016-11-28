(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM [Image 3 of 5]

    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Fort Bliss

    Ohio Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 323nd Military Police Co, are given a departure brief at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:12
    Photo ID: 3127477
    VIRIN: 191229-A-RD023-025
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US
    Hometown: TOLEDO, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM
    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM
    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM
    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM
    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM

    TAGS

    Security Operations
    EUCOM
    Ohio
    Army
    National Guard
    deployment
    323nd Military Police Company
    32nd MP Co

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT