323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM

Ohio Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 323rd Military Police Co, are weighed, manifested and processed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Date Taken: 11.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US