The Sounds of Victory

The 1st Infantry Division Band plays to a live crowd during the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon C. Carter Stadium in Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. The band prefaced this performance with a smaller performance by their brass section at the ticket booth. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
