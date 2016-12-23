(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Sounds of Victory

    The Sounds of Victory

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Sgt. michael roach 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division Band plays to a live crowd during the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon C. Carter Stadium in Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. The band prefaced this performance with a smaller performance by their brass section at the ticket booth. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:04
    Photo ID: 3127322
    VIRIN: 161223-A-SK912-039
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sounds of Victory [Image 1 of 3], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

