The 1st Infantry Division Band plays service songs during the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23, 2016. The band traveled to Amon C. Carter Stadium at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:04
|Photo ID:
|3127320
|VIRIN:
|161223-A-SK912-247
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Sounds of Victory [Image 1 of 3], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
