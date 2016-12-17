The “Big Red One” band plays old-time favorites and special renditions of holiday songs during a holiday concert at the C.L. Hoover Opera House Dec. 17, 2016, in Junction City, Kansas. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Ed Alvarado, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:04
|Photo ID:
|3127316
|VIRIN:
|161217-A-JV122-851
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Sounds of Victory [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Edward Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT