    MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill [Image 3 of 5]

    MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marines conduct containment and cleanup of a fuel spill aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan 26, 2017. Approximately 30 gallons of fuel spilled into the water during a fuel transfer offload. The air station completed clean-up and containment allowing MCAS Beaufort to resume normal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jimmy J. Vertus/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:45
    Photo ID: 3126450
    VIRIN: 170126-M-RZ485-038
    Resolution: 1857x1238
    Size: 376.31 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    water
    operations
    clean-up
    safety
    boat
    fuel spill
    containment
    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
    Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Office
    South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

