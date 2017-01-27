MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan, 26, 2017) - Approximately 30 gallons of fuel spilled into Brickyard Creek during a fuel transfer offload aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 26, 2017.
The spill happened at approximately 8:50 a.m. on the fuel pier due to a partial rupture in a pipe connection. The air station completed containment and clean-up efforts by approximately 12:30 p.m.
The containment and clean-up efforts were directed by the air station's Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Office in accordance with standing response plans rehearsed as recently as November 2016.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control were on the scene to inspect the site to ensure proper measures were taken, allowing MCAS Beaufort to promptly resume normal operations.
