    MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill

    MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan, 26, 2017) - Approximately 30 gallons of fuel spilled into Brickyard Creek during a fuel transfer offload aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 26, 2017.
    The spill happened at approximately 8:50 a.m. on the fuel pier due to a partial rupture in a pipe connection. The air station completed containment and clean-up efforts by approximately 12:30 p.m.
    The containment and clean-up efforts were directed by the air station's Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Office in accordance with standing response plans rehearsed as recently as November 2016.
    The U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control were on the scene to inspect the site to ensure proper measures were taken, allowing MCAS Beaufort to promptly resume normal operations.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:25
    Story ID: 221693
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    water
    cleanup
    fuel spill
    containment
    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

