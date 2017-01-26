Personnel from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort conduct containment and cleanup of a fuel spill aboard MCAS Beaufort, Jan 26, 2017. Approximately 30 gallons of fuel spilled into the water during a fuel transfer offload. The air station completed clean-up and containment allowing MCAS Beaufort to resume normal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jimmy J. Vertus/ Released)
This work, MCAS Beaufort conducts containment, cleanup after fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
