(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum [Image 1 of 3]

    Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2016

    Photo by Rebecca A Nappi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    A young boy climbed into the captain's chair and "played" future engineer on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' survey vessel Linthicum during Maryland Fleet Week in Baltimore, Oct. 16, 2016. The Linthicum along with Baltimore District's debris vessel REYNOLDS, welcomed the public on board for free tours during the week long celebration in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The Linthicum, a 45-foot survey vessel, works in support of the Corps' deep draft survey mission in a 50 foot main shipping channel. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:36
    Photo ID: 3126420
    VIRIN: 161015-D-HF386-331
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum [Image 1 of 3], by Rebecca A Nappi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum
    Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City
    Stormwater survey in Annapolis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    navigation
    fleet week
    corps
    inner harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT