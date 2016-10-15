Fleet Week 2016 aboard the Linthicum

A young boy climbed into the captain's chair and "played" future engineer on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' survey vessel Linthicum during Maryland Fleet Week in Baltimore, Oct. 16, 2016. The Linthicum along with Baltimore District's debris vessel REYNOLDS, welcomed the public on board for free tours during the week long celebration in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The Linthicum, a 45-foot survey vessel, works in support of the Corps' deep draft survey mission in a 50 foot main shipping channel. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)

