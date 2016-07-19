Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City

Dredge CURRITUCK, based out of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, conducts maintenance dredging of the Ocean City Inlet, July 19, 2016. This dredging is focused specifically on the authorized navigation channel and crews are expected to remove roughly 7,500 to 8,000 cubic yards of material. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)
