    Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City [Image 2 of 3]

    Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2016

    Photo by Rebecca A Nappi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Dredge CURRITUCK, based out of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, conducts maintenance dredging of the Ocean City Inlet, July 19, 2016. This dredging is focused specifically on the authorized navigation channel and crews are expected to remove roughly 7,500 to 8,000 cubic yards of material. (U.S. Army photo by Becca Nappi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3126418
    VIRIN: 160719-D-HF386-244
    Resolution: 6725x2494
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dredge CURRITUCK conducts maintenance dredging in Ocean City [Image 1 of 3], by Rebecca A Nappi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

